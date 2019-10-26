International Development News
Development News Edition

It's all in the family across parties in new Maha Assembly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 17:01 IST
It's all in the family across parties in new Maha Assembly
Image Credit:

Political families in Maharashtra retained their turfs in recently concluded elections to the 14th Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra with several relatives of prominent leaders getting elected as MLAs. The NCP's Baramati MLA and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, nephew of Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar, will have nephew Rohit Pawar for company. The youngster beat BJP's sitting MLA and minister Ram Shinde from Karjat Jamkhed.

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunaetra's nephew Ranajagjitsinha Patil has been elected from Tuljapur on a BJP ticket. Brothers Amit and Dhiraj Deshmukh, sons of Latur strongman and former Congress chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, have been elected from Latur City and Latur Rural seats, respectively.

Another kith and kin saga for the NCP is Baban Shinde, who retained his Madha seat, and younger brother Sanjay Shinde who won from Karmala as an NCP-backed Independent in Solapur district. The Sharad Pawar-led party's senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal retained Yeola's seat in Nashik district though his son Pankaj tasted defeat in Nandgaon constituency.

In Parli, sitting MLA and minister Pankaja Munde was trounced by her cousin and senior NCP leader Dhananjay Munde. In Nashik West, Seema Hiray defeated her relative Apoorva Hiray of NCP.

The fight in Nilanga was between BJP minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar and his uncle Ashok Nilangekar, the Congress candidate. Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar defeated his uncle. Another such fight was in Beed where NCP's Sandeep Kshirsagar beat uncle and minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar.

However, in a reverse, Dharmarao Atram of NCP won from Aheri defeating his nephew Ambrish Atram of BJP. Among the new generation leaders who stepped in to carry forward the family legacy, Aditi, daughter of NCP leader Sunil Tatkare, won from Shrivardhan, while Praniti Shinde, daughter of senior Congressman Sushilkumar Shinde, managed to retain her Solapur City Central seat for the third time in a row.

In Pusad, NCP leader Manohar Naik's son Indranil defeated cousin Nilay contesting on a BJP ticket. In Dapoli, Yogesh, son of Shiv Sena minister Ramdas Kadam, won, while in Vikhroli in Mumbai, Sunil Raut, brother of Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, emerged winner.

For the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, father-son duo Hitendra Thakur and Kshitij Thakur won from Vasai and Nalasopara respectively. The state also has its fair share of father-son combinations where one is MP and the other MLA.

Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde retained his Khopri Pachpakdi seat in Thane. His son Shrikant is MP from Kalyan. In Kankavli, Nitesh Rane retained his seat while father Narayan Rane is BJP MP.

Santosh Danve retained his Bhokardan seat while his father Raosaheb Danve, a Union minister, is MP from Jalna. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil won his Shirdi seat while son Sujay Vikhe Patil is the BJP MP from Ahmednagar.

The MLA-MP combination was also seen among a couple of husbands and wives. Independent candidate Ravi Rana retained his Badnera Assembly seat. His wife, Navneet Rana, is a Lok Sabha MP from Amravati.

Pratibha, the wife of Suresh Dhanorkar, the Congress lone Lok Sabha MP from the state, managed to win from Warora. Rahul Narvekar won the Colaba seat on a BJP ticket, while his father-in-law Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar is the chairman of the Legislative council and NCP leader.

Vishwajit Kadam, son of Congress leader late Patangrao Kadam, won from Palus Kadegaon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'Russians don't surrender': 'agent' Maria Butina arrives in Moscow

Maria Butina clutched bouquets of flowers and exclaimed that Russians dont surrender as she arrived in Moscow on Saturday after serving nine months in a US jail for acting as a Russian government agent. Butina flew into Moscows Sheremetyevo...

Rugby-No excuses from All Blacks as Hansen era ends in semi-final defeat

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had no excuses or regrets as his sides eight-year hold on the World Cup ended with a 19-7 loss to England in the semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday, stating simply that his team were beaten by a better side.The...

Turkey says German proposal on Syria safe zone not realistic

Turkey does not find a German proposal on creating an international safe zone in northeast Syria realistic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.Speaking at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maa...

Public did not want BJP government in Haryana: Cong leader Kumari Selja

Former Union Minister and Congress Haryana unit president Kumari Selja on Saturday said the BJP was so hungry of power that they did not accept peoples wish which was to see him out of power in the state. Speaking to ANI, Selja said The BJP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019