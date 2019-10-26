Maharashtra BJP MLAs to meet on October 30

A meeting of newly-elected BJP legislators in Maharashatra will be held on October 30 to elect the legislative party leader. "BJP has called legislative party meeting on October 30 at Vidhan Bhavan to elect its leader in the house. All 105 MLAs will attend the meeting," said BJP' Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. Shiv Sena leaders are demanding that BJP should give a written assurance that both the alliance partners will run the government according to 50-50 formula for two-and-a-half years each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)