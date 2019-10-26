International Development News
Development News Edition

Catalonia's mayors call for self-determination before protest march

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 17:32 IST
Catalonia's mayors call for self-determination before protest march
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The vast majority of Catalonia's almost 1,000 mayors on Saturday urged authorities in Madrid to grant the region the right to determine its own future, as crowds of separatists readied for a protest march in Barcelona later in the day. The Catalan capital has been convulsed by almost two weeks of daily demonstrations since nine politicians and activists were jailed for between nine and 13 years for their role in an independence bid in 2017 that Spain's courts had declared illegal.

Mayors representing 814 of the region's 947 local authorities gathered at the headquarters of the regional government to present its leader Quim Torra with a document whose core message - liberty for political prisoners, dialogue and self-determination - they had all endorsed. To chants of "independence", Torra said: "Your presence is a sign of unity, a unity that is necessary and that we need to maintain against repression.

"We have to be capable of creating a republic of free men and woman ... and overcoming the confrontational dynamic with a constructive one." The gathering marked the opening act of a day of protest due to culminate in a march through the city centre that organisers Assemblea Nacional Catalana and Omnium Cultural - grassroots groups whose leaders are among the nine serving jail terms - hope will draw the largest crowds of any demonstration since the sentences were passed.

Both groups say they are committed to peaceful protests, but some of last week's marches were marred by violence, including clashes between demonstrators and police. In an interview with Reuters last week, Torra called on Madrid to open talks with a view to the region holding a second referendum.

Spain's main parties, including the minority Socialist government, have consistently rejected any moves towards secession, a stance they have reiterated in recent days as the country gears up for a national election on Nov. 10. Catalonia's electorate is itself split over the issue of independence, and supporters of continued unity with Spain will hold a rival rally in Barcelona on Sunday that the leaders of the country two main centre-right parties, PP and Ciudadanos, are due to attend.

Also Read: Protests around world show people want to be heard by politicians: UN chief

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar rebels kidnap over 40 police, soldiers in Rakhine: army

Yangon, Oct 26 AFP Ethnic Rakhine rebels took more than 40 police officers and soldiers hostage in a brazen raid on a ferry on Saturday, Myanmars military said, the latest flare-up in the restive western region. The military has deployed th...

VBA was reason Cong-NCP didn't come to power in Maha: Sawant

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA ate into the votes of the Congress-NCP and ensured the defeat of the opposition alliance in 25 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged on Saturday. The VBA stopped the Congress-NCP...

Mandate is to sit in opposition, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that the mandate for his party in Maharashtra elections is to sit in the opposition and they have fully accepted it. Speaking to media persons here, Pawar said the newly-elected...

Entertainment News Roundup: G-Dragon's military discharge; Zubin Mehta ends tenure and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Fans of K-pop band Big Bang gather for G-Dragons military dischargeFans of K-pop boyband Big Bang gathered on Saturday to see band leader G-Dragon return to civilian life after his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019