'Corruption washing machine,' Priyanka Gandhi tweets after Ajay Chautala granted furlough

In a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday termed as 'corruption washing machine' the two-week furlough granted to Ajay Chautala, father of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala.

'Corruption washing machine,' Priyanka Gandhi tweets after Ajay Chautala granted furlough
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday termed as "corruption washing machine", the two-week furlough granted to Ajay Chautala, father of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala. "Akhil Bhartiya corruption washing machine is on!" Gandhi said in a tweet citing a news report of the furlough.

Earlier today, Tihar Jail Director-General announced that Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Ajay Chautala was granted a furlough and is expected to be out by today evening or Sunday morning. This comes as the BJP has forged a post-poll alliance with the JJP to form government in Haryana after a hung verdict in the recently concluded assembly elections in the state.

Manohar Lal Khattar is scheduled to take oath as the next chief minister of the state on Sunday with JJP chief Dushyant Chautala as his deputy. (ANI)

Also Read: Ajay Chautala granted 2-week furlough

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

