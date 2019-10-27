JJP disrespected people's mandate, hurt their feelings: Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has "disrespected" the mandate given by the people of Haryana and "hurt" the public feeling by allying with the BJP and supporting it in government formation. Taking a jibe at JJP, the former Haryana chief minister said, "People gave votes to someone, but JJP gave its support to others."

Reacting to the post-poll BJP-JJP alliance, he said, "JJP disrespected the people's mandate against BJP and hurt the feelings of the public." However, he congratulated the new government in Haryana.

"I give my best wishes to the new government. However, I want to see how much coordination takes place between JJP and BJP to run the new government," Hooda told media on the sidelines of the oath-taking ceremony of Manohar Lal Khattar as CM and Dushyant Chautala of JJP as deputy CM at Raj Bhawan here. He hoped the new government works for the development of Haryana.

