Trump announces death of Islamic State leader Baghdadi
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during an overnight raid led by U.S. military forces in Syria, a major victory as he fights a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.
Under Iraqi-born Baghdadi's rule, Islamic State -- which at one point controlled swathes of Syria and Iraq -- is responsible for gruesome attacks against religious minorities and attacks on five continents in the name of a form of ultra-fanatical Islam.
