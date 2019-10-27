FACTBOX-Reactions to announcement of IS leader Baghdadi's death

International Development News
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that fugitive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had died in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria, in a major blow to the jihadist group. Baghdadi killed himself during the raid by detonating a suicide vest, Trump said in a televised address from the White House.

Here are reactions to the announcement: BRITAIN

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter: "The death of Baghdadi is an important moment in our fight against terror but the battle against the evil of Daesh (Islamic State) is not yet over. We will work with our coalition partners to bring an end to the murderous, barbaric activities of Daesh once and for all."

TURKEY Senior aide to President Tayyip Erdogan, Fahrettin Altun, in statement to Reuters:

"Turkey was proud to help the United States, our NATO ally, bring a notorious terrorist to justice ... We remember today Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's civilian victims and our military heroes, who lost their lives to protect the world from Daesh (Islamic State) terrorists. Turkey, which has been a bulwark against terrorism, will continue to work closely with the United States and others to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. "It is time to join forces and defeat all terrorist groups operating in the region without further delay."

ISRAEL Statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

"I would like to congratulate President Trump on the impressive achievement that led to the assassination of the head of (Islamic State) al-Baghdadi. This reflects our shared determination, of the United States of America and of all free countries, to fight terror organizations and terrorist states. This achievement is an important milestone, but the campaign is still ahead of us."

Also Read: ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump

