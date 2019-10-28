International Development News
Naga legislators must clear stance on peace process: NNPGs

  • Updated: 28-10-2019 13:21 IST
Days after talks between the NSCN-IM and the Centre failed to arrive at a consensus, the working committee of NNPGs, which had been pushing for an early resolution to the vexed political issue, has urged Naga legislators in the state to clear their stance on the matter. The Nationalist Social Council of Nagaland, Isak- Muivah (NSCN-IM), which signed a framework agreement with the Centre on August 2015, had been insisting on a separate flag and constitution, despite the government's refusal to grant its request.

Centre's interlocutor and Nagaland governor R N Ravi had said on October 19 that the NSCN-IM "has adopted a procrastinating attitude to delay the settlement raising the contentious symbolic issues of separate Naga national flag and constitution on which it was fully aware of the government of India's position". In a statement released by its media cell on Sunday night, the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) - holding separate talks with the Centre since 2017 - asserted that the elected representatives of Nagaland should not be maintaining a neutral stand on the matter, now that the government was keen on finding a solution.

"Unresolved matters should be decided through political and democratic process... The position and status of elected representatives of Nagaland cannot remain lukewarm They cannot choose to hide behind the boulders blocking the way," it said. The Centre had set a deadline for peace talks, in the wake of the Naga society's demand for an early solution to the six-decade-old issue, the statement insisted.

"It is time for political parties in Nagaland to clear their stand in the interest of the Naga people... If the political parties of Nagaland fail in their constitutional duties and obligations, they should resign and allow the Election Commission of India to derecognize the parties," the NNPGs, which has nine Naga outfits as its members, added. The statement came two days after a senior NSCN-IM leader, along with 16 others, quit the rebel group accusing it of being "insensitive" to the people's plea for an honorable solution to the vexed issue, and joined the NNPGs.

Claiming that the future of Naga generations must not be jeopardized by unresolved symbolic issues, Hukavi Yeputhomi said the working committee of the NNPGs had been more "practical and realistic" in its negotiation with the Centre.

