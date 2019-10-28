Chakat Aboh takes oath as newly elected member of Assembly

Newly-elected MLA from Khonsa West Assembly Constituency Chakat Aboh on Monday took oath as the member of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona administered oath office and secrecy to Aboh at the Dorjee Khandu Auditorium of the Assembly Secretariat here in presence of many MLAs and hundreds of her supporters.

Aboh won the October 21 by-election by defeating her lone rival Azet Homtok, another Independent nominee, by a margin of 1,887 votes, the result of which was declared on October 24. Aboh, the wife of slain NPP leader Tirong Aboh, who was shot dead in May this year, has been unanimously fielded by five major political parties including the ruling BJP in the state.

Tirong Aboh, his son and nine others were shot dead by suspected NSCN militants at 12 Mile area in Tirap district on May 21, two days before he was declared elected from Khonsa West seat as a National Peoples Party (NPP) candidate..

