AAP govt 'misleading' people on furlough granted to Ajay Chautala: Congress

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 21:45 IST
  • Created: 28-10-2019 21:42 IST
AAP govt 'misleading' people on furlough granted to Ajay Chautala: Congress
Congress symbol Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Monday accused the AAP government of "lying and misleading" people by denying it had a role in the furlough granted to Ajay Chautala, the father of JJP leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. Countering the accusation, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said it's very clear that furlough is granted by the DIG of Tihar Jail without any consultation with the Delhi home minister or anyone in the government. Only parole is processed via the government, he added.

Ajay Chautala, lodged in the Tihar Jail in Delhi after being convicted in a corruption case, was granted furlough for two weeks on Saturday. The development happened on a day the BJP staked claim to form government in Haryana with support of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), after it fell short of a majority in the assembly election held on October 21. "They (Delhi government) have been lying and misleading people that they had no role in granting furlough to Chautala. The jail manual says that the prison officials can grant the permission after due clearance form Delhi government's home department," Chopra told reporters here.

"This is a well-thought-out strategy. The same AAP government had earlier this year refused furlough to INLD supremo O P Chautala because the AAP had announced its support to INLD's rival Jannayak Janta Party for the Jind (Assembly) bypoll," he added. But AAP spokesperson Bhardwaj said, "It is quite clear that BJP has rewarded Mr Ajay Chautala for support of JJP to BJP Govt in Haryana."

Nagender Sharma, the media advisor to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday said only parole applications are sent by Tihar authorities to the Delhi government for approval. He said the Delhi government had no role in the decision and furlough for convicts in Tihar Jail was decided by the Director-General of Prisons.

"Delhi govt stand on convict Ajay Chautala being granted furlough: It has been erroneously floating in some quarters that Delhi govt has taken this decision. It is strongly rebutted and made clear that furlough for convicts is decided by the Tihar DG," he said. "In the instant case, Tihar DG did not consult the Delhi govt nor was the view of the govt sought. Furlough matters are handled at the DG level and govt/Home Minister have nothing to do with it. Files related to furlough applications are not sent to the minister for approval," he added.

Ajay Chautala is in jail along with his father and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. In 2013, Ajay, his father and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were convicted for corruption in a teachers' recruitment scam and other charges.

