UK Labour to abstain on early election vote - party document
Britain's main opposition Labour Party has instructed its lawmakers to abstain in a vote later on Monday on the government's attempt to hold an early election, according to an internal party document.
The document, seen by Reuters, told lawmakers: "We will abstain on this motion, colleagues who wish may oppose this item."
