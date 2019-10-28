UK Labour to abstain on early election vote - party document

Britain's main opposition Labour Party has instructed its lawmakers to abstain in a vote later on Monday on the government's attempt to hold an early election, according to an internal party document.

The document, seen by Reuters, told lawmakers: "We will abstain on this motion, colleagues who wish may oppose this item."

Also Read: British Indian organisations write to Corbyn, criticise Labour party's resolution on Kashmir

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)