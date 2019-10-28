International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Ex-White House aide a 'no-show' at impeachment probe, awaits ruling on testimony

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 23:55 IST
UPDATE 3-Ex-White House aide a 'no-show' at impeachment probe, awaits ruling on testimony
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A former deputy to U.S. President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, John Bolton, did not appear before the Democratic-led congressional impeachment inquiry on Monday as he awaited a court ruling, lawmakers said. Charles Kupperman, a former deputy national security adviser, asked a court to rule on whether he should comply with a congressional subpoena or honor the Trump administration's order not to testify, his lawyers said last week.

"He was a no-show. This is deeply regrettable," Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, told reporters. Kupperman was compelled to appear by a lawful congressional subpoena, Schiff said, urging other witnesses to "do their duty and show up." At least nine others have testified despite being instructed by the White House not to do so, he said.

Kupperman was expected to provide testimony about Trump's dealings with Ukraine brought to Congress' attention by a report from a whistleblower about a July 25 telephone call between the U.S. president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump's request to Zelenskiy that he investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter Biden, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, is the focus of the inquiry being conducted by the Democratic-led House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees.

U.S. law prohibits candidates from accepting foreign help in an election. Underscoring the deep partisanship around the investigation, Trump's fellow Republicans defended Kupperman's failure to appear.

"It's not an investigation. I think the real key here is, this is not an investigation. These are a few depositions designed to get an outcome that was predetermined," Representative Mark Meadows, a Republican, told reporters. Trump dismissed the investigation in comments to reporters before leaving on a trip to Chicago.

"I had a great conversation with the Ukrainian president. I had another with him also, I think before that, which was the same thing, it was nothing. They tried to take that conversation and make it into a big scandal," Trump said. Democrats threatened Kupperman with contempt and dismissed his suit as the latest effort by Republicans to disrupt or delay the impeachment investigation. Last week, more than two dozen party members took over the intelligence panel's secure meeting room to protest the Democrats' failure to hold public testimony.

Kupperman issued a statement citing the importance of determining the division of powers between the executive branch and Congress. "Given the issue of separation of powers in this matter, it would be reasonable and appropriate to expect that all parties would want judicial clarity," he said.

GROWING WITNESS LIST

In their probe, lawmakers are also examining whether Trump withheld $391 million in security assistance until Zelenskiy publicly committed to both an investigation of the Bidens and a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine - not Russia - meddled in the U.S. 2016 presidential election. The committees have interviewed a series of witnesses, including current and former diplomats and administration officials, for interviews behind closed doors that often last for eight to 10 hours.

After the Trump administration said it would not comply with the probe, the committees started issuing subpoenas to both compel testimony and provide protection against possible retribution. Kupperman filed a lawsuit in a federal court on Friday naming Trump and House Democrats as defendants seeking "a declaratory judgment from this Court as to whether he is lawfully obliged to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Defendants demanding his testimony."

Representative Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, said Kupperman had said several times he was willing to come but "it's up to the court." Schiff noted that a federal judge has validated the legality of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry in a separate decision about releasing information regarding a separate investigation, into Russian election interference in 2016, to Congress and that all witnesses need to come forward when called.

The Trump administration appealed that ruling on Monday. Kupperman is one of several less-known U.S. officials summoned to testify this week, while Democrats keep their eye on Bolton, a more prominent player.

U.S. lawmakers running the inquiry want to hear first-hand from Bolton, who, according to earlier testimony, was alarmed by a White House effort to pressure Zelenskiy. Schiff said he did not expect Kupperman's failure to appear to stall the probe.

"We are not willing to allow the White House to engage us in a lengthy game of 'rope-a-dope' in the courts. So we press forward," Schiff said. "We will not allow the White House to delay our investigation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland's DUP will not vote for early election

Northern Irelands Democratic Unionist Party, which is allied to Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives, will not back the governments call on Monday for an early election, the partys Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said.Parliament is due...

U.S. hero dog wounded in Baghdadi operation shall go unnamed for now

Answering the call to duty, a wounded hero dog was one of the few casualties from the U.S. special forces raid on the Syria compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But dont ask the dogs name, because the military wont say - a...

Top US diplomat on religious freedom in India, meets Dalai Lama

The Trump administrations point person for international religious freedom is on a visit to India and met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharmsala on Monday, according to the US State Department. Ambassador at Large for Internat...

UPDATE 3-Ex-White House aide a 'no-show' at impeachment probe, awaits ruling on testimony

A former deputy to U.S. President Donald Trumps ousted national security adviser, John Bolton, did not appear before the Democratic-led congressional impeachment inquiry on Monday as he awaited a court ruling, lawmakers said. Charles Kupper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019