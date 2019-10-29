UK lawmakers reject PM Johnson's early election bid
British lawmakers on Monday rejected holding an early election, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to gain the two-thirds majority backing in parliament he required.
Some 299 lawmakers supported the motion for an early election, short of the 434 votes Johnson needed.
