British PM Johnson says government will move bill for Dec. 12 election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 00:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 00:38 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday his government would present a bill to parliament to hold an election on Dec. 12, saying it was time to "get Brexit done".

"Later on this evening, the government will give notice of presentation for a short bill for an election on the 12th of December so we can finally get Brexit done," Johnson told parliament.

