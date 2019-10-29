International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-La Paz holds strike in protest of Bolivia election results

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Scurce
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 02:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 02:44 IST
CORRECTED-La Paz holds strike in protest of Bolivia election results
Image Credit: Pixabay

Protesters blocked roads and shopowners kept their stores shut in La Paz on Monday morning as Bolivians took to the streets in a strike called by the opposition to protest at what they say was fraud at elections giving President Evo Morales a fourth term.

The country has been convulsed by protests since October 20, when its Supreme Electoral Tribunal abruptly suspended the publication of results from an electronic count. With 84% of votes counted, polling showed Morales was likely headed to a run-off with chief rival and ex-president Carlos Mesa. But when reporting of the count resumed after a nearly 24-hour pause, Morales had pulled off a razor-thin victory.

The final, legally-binding vote tally gave him 47.08% of votes to Mesa's 36.51%, less than a percentage point over the 10-point lead needed to avoid a run-off and giving him another five-year term. "Morales made a mistake," Mesa told protesters on Sunday, adding that discontent with the leftist president has been fermenting since voters rejected his attempt to lift term limits in 2016.

A court ruling later gave Morales, who has been in office nearly 14 years and is Latin America's longest-serving head of state, the green light to run once again. The streets of La Paz, which has a million residents, were half-empty on Monday morning, with many shops and schools shuttered. The opposition-controlled mayor's office was also closed.

Road blockades mounted by residents using cars, wood planks, rope and even dumpsters were visible in both the middle-class south and working-class north of the city, according to Reuters witnesses. People in Santa Cruz, Bolivia's agricultural and industrial center, have been on strike since Wednesday of last week.

"We are demanding that our vote be respected," said Marta Colque, 32, who works at a daycare center. Morales wants to "stay forever", Colque said, as she stood at a blockade in the city center.

The Bolivian government said on Sunday it planned to agree a deal with the Organization of American States within days to audit the election. Morales, 60, has said he will go to a second round if irregularities are found, but also that rural supporters could put cities under siege.

He is set to hold an event in El Alto, north of La Paz, later on Monday. "The speed with which this is all happening is striking," said politics professor Marcelo Arequipa, of San Pablo Catholic University.

While on Friday protesters were calling for a second round, now there are some asking for the vote to be annulled, Arequipa said. "'(Morales) must go' may come next."

Also Read: UPDATE 1-La Paz strikes in protest of Bolivia election results

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Baghdadi's remains disposed of in accordance with law of armed conflict: Pentagon

The remains of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi was disposed of appropriately in accordance with the US standard operating procedure and the law of armed conflict, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has said. US President Donald Trum...

Report: Watt to have surgery this week for torn pec

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will have surgery this week to repair the torn pectoral muscle that ended his season Sunday, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Watt, 30, faces a recovery time of approximately four months and ...

UPDATE 2-'We know we made mistakes' on 737 MAX -Boeing CEO

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg will acknowledge on Tuesday that the aircraft manufacturer made mistakes, as he appears at a congressional hearing on two 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, according to written testimony mad...

UPDATE 1-U.S. hero dog wounded in Baghdadi operation shall go unnamed for now

Answering the call to duty, a wounded hero dog was one of the few casualties from the U.S. special forces raid on the Syria compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But do not ask the dogs name, because the military wont say -...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019