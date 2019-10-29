International Development News
UK: Corbyn voices support for general election amid Brexit fiasco

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI

United Kingdom opposition Labour Party Chief Jeremy Corbyn has reportedly voiced support for a general election in December amid Brexit fiasco. He told his top team of policy advisers on Tuesday the party's condition for supporting a new election had been met and "we will now launch the most ambitious and radical" election campaign.

"I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no-deal Brexit being off the table," Corbyn told his so-called shadow cabinet, according to his office.

"We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to 31st January has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met. We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen."

Latest News

Lion Air vows to follow recommendations in crash report

Jakarta, Oct 29 AP The low-cost Indonesian carrier whose Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed a year ago, killing 189 people, has vowed to follow recommendations from a probe into the disaster. Indonesian transport officials released a report on th...

Mass prayer at sea on first anniversary of Indonesia jet crash

Jakarta, Oct 29 AFP Grieving relatives tossed flowers into the sea Tuesday where an Indonesian Lion Air jet crashed a year ago, killing all 189 on board, after a final accident report pointed to plane design flaws as a key factor in the dis...

Rami Malek's villain is nasty piece of work: Bond producer Barbara Broccoli

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, will feature Rami Malek as the antagonist, and producer Barabara Broccoli has revealed that his villain is a nasty piece of work. According to Empire magazine, Maleks character will be called Safin...

VP Naidu to attend Pb assembly's special session on Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will attend the special session of Punjab assembly to be convened here on November 6 to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The vice president will be attending the specia...
