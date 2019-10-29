International Development News
Lebanese PM Hariri moving towards resigning - official source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  Updated: 29-10-2019 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 16:30 IST
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is moving towards resigning, which he may announce on Tuesday or Wednesday, an official source told Reuters, as protests grip the country for a second week.

Supporters of the Lebanese Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal fought with protesters at a roadblock in Beirut on Tuesday, pulling down their tents and leading police to step in, Reuters witnesses said.

