Lebanese PM Hariri moving towards resigning - official source
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is moving towards resigning, which he may announce on Tuesday or Wednesday, an official source told Reuters, as protests grip the country for a second week.
Supporters of the Lebanese Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal fought with protesters at a roadblock in Beirut on Tuesday, pulling down their tents and leading police to step in, Reuters witnesses said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
