Prez attends to policewoman after award function

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended to a policewoman who slipped and apparently twisted her ankle during an awards function here. The Delhi policewoman was standing in front of the dais at Vigyan Bhawan during the first National CSR Awards function.

She fell and sat on the carpet when the national anthem was being played, according to a PTI photographer who was present. Soon after the national anthem was over, Kovind was seen talking to ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Anurag Singh Thakur. Then the president along with security walked down from the dais and had a brief conversation with the policewoman after Thakur offered her a bottle of water.

Sitharaman asked a security person to assist the policewoman, who was later escorted out of the hall. Generally, the president leaves the venue immediately after the national anthem.

There was a loud applause from the audience when Kovind walked out from the venue. Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Sitharaman, her deputy Thakur and Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas were among those present on the dais.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) awards have been instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It is to recognise corporate initiatives in the area of CSR to achieve inclusive growth and sustainable development. Based on the submissions by the companies and reports of the independent assessment by CSR experts, a jury had recommended 19 winners and 19 honourable mentions across various categories.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, certain class of profitable companies are required to shell out at least two per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards CSR activities in a financial year.

