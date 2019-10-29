International Development News
VP Naidu to attend Pb assembly's special session on Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary

  Chandigarh
  Updated: 29-10-2019 16:53 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will attend the special session of Punjab assembly to be convened here on November 6 to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. “The vice president will be attending the special session of the assembly on November 6. Other dignitaries and eminent personalities have also been invited to attend the special session, which would be wholly dedicated to mark the historic day,” Punjab assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh said here on Tuesday.

The Punjab Cabinet had decided last week on Thursday to convene a special session of the assembly to commemorate the 550th 'Prakash Purab'. The assembly speaker was talking to media persons here after administering oath to newly elected Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali.

Ayali won the October 21 bypoll from Dakha assembly constituency in Ludhiana district. The seat had fallen vacant after the resignation of former AAP leader and noted Supreme Court lawyer H S Phoolka from the state assembly.

The speaker administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ayali at his chamber in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha here. PTI SUN VSD RAX

