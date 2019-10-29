Iraq's Sadr calls on rival to join him in ousting PM -statement

Populist Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr invited on Tuesday the head of a rival political bloc to work with him on introducing in parliament a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

"To answer brother Abdul Mahdi, I thought asking you to call an early election would preserve your dignity but as you have refused, I invite brother Amiri to work with me on withdrawing confidence from you immediately," he said in a statement.

