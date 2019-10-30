British lawmakers approve plan for Dec. 12 snap general election
British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to hold a snap general election on Dec. 12.
Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 438-20 in favour of holding a national election on Dec. 12. The law will now be passed to parliament's upper house for consideration.
