International Development News
Development News Edition

Bengal Guv, CM condemn killings of Bengali labourers in J&K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 12:06 IST
Bengal Guv, CM condemn killings of Bengali labourers in J&K
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (FIle picture) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the killings of five workers from the state's Murshidabad district in Jammu and Kashmir. Extending his condolences, Governor Dhankhar appealed to the state government and NGOs to help the kin of the deceased.

"@MamataOfficial. In deep pain and sadness, I condemn the wanton killing by terrorists in J&K of workers from Murshidabad. This cowardly and dastardly act is by enemies of humanity. We need to shun violence. Appeal to Government and NGOs to extend help to bereaved families," he tweeted. Expressing her shock and grief, Mamata Banerjee had earlier tweeted that all help will be extended to the families of the deceased.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased. All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation," Banerjee tweeted. Five laborers Murshidabad district were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Woolworths admits underpaying staff up to Aus$300 mn

Sydney, Oct 30 AFP Australian retail giant Woolworths on Wednesday admitted underpaying workers up to 300 million Australian dollars USD 206 million, the latest in a string of big businesses that have failed to properly pay staff. The payme...

Penguins get off to fast start in win over Flyers

Seven players scored and the Pittsburgh Penguins rode a four-goal first period Tuesday to a 7-1 walloping of the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. Dominik Kahun, Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon each had a goal and two assists, and the Penguins ...

WIDER IMAGE-Yugoslavia's brutalist relics fascinate the Instagram generation

Genex Tower is unmissable on the highway from Belgrade airport to the centre of the city. Its two soaring blocks, connected by an aerial bridge and topped with a long-closed rotating restaurant resembling a space capsule, are such an unusua...

Thanks to better farm practices, Jharkhand women farmers reap more money

Till last year, female farmers in the tribal belt of Khunti district in Jharkhand sold tomatoes at throw-away prices. This year, they have reasons to smile. These farmers are earning at least 75 per cent more for tomatoes, thanks to better ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019