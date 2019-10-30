International Development News
Development News Edition

Sonia to attend Chhattisgarh Foundation Day function on Nov 1

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 15:46 IST
Sonia to attend Chhattisgarh Foundation Day function on Nov 1
Image Credit:

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate the 'Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav', a celebration to mark the state's 20th foundation day, here on Friday, an official said. It will be Gandhi's first visit to Chhattisgarh after the Congress came to power in the state last year.

She did not campaign in the state during the 2018 Assembly polls or the parliamentary elections held this year. Chhattisgarh came into existence on November 1, 2000, after bifurcation of Madhya Pradesh.

The three-day celebrations will be held at the Science College ground here from Friday during which various cultural events and exhibitions of different departments will be held, a government official said on Wednesday. "Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate the opening ceremony on Friday at 7 pm," he said.

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey will be the chief guest for the function to be held on November 2, while Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will attend the valedictory function on November 3, the official said. Various programmes, including folk dance and song performances, will be held during the three-day celebrations for which artists from across the state have been invited.

Besides, eminent personalities from various walks of life will be felicitated with the state awards, he said. The state government has declared a holiday for its offices and institutions on November 1, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rescuers hunt man missing after livestreaming Mt Fuji climb

Tokyo, Oct 30 AFP Rescuers in Japan are searching for a man who appears to have fallen down part of Mount Fuji as he was live-streaming his climb up the countrys highest peak, police said Wednesday. The man, whose name has not been made pub...

At 35%, stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution maximum so far: SAFAR

The share of stubble burning in Delhis pollution has risen to 35 percent, the seasons highest, and the hazardous haze shrouding the city on Wednesday can be purely attributed to it, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monitor SA...

PM Modi to participate in various events in Gujarat on Thursday to mark Patel's 144th birth anniv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, Gujarat, to mark his 144th birth anniversary on Thursday. The prime minister will also participate in the Ekta Diwas Parade, visi...

Hope govt takes 'balanced approach' on AGR issue to ensure sector's long-term viability: Airtel

A day after a panel of secretaries was formed to suggest ways to mitigate financial stress in the telecom sector, Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it is in the best interest of all parties to formulate a constructive mechanism to ensure that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019