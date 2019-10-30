International Development News
Development News Edition

Sena to elect legislature party leader on Thursday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 17:33 IST
Sena to elect legislature party leader on Thursday

Newly-elected MLAs of the Shiv Sena will on Thursday elect the legislature party leader in Maharashtra, days after the results of the state assembly elections were declared. A meeting to this effect will be held at the Sena Bhavan in central Mumbai, a party leader said on Wednesday.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is currently locked in a bitter tussle with the ally BJP over sharing of power in the next government since October 24, when poll results were announced. The Sena has been demanding the post of chief minister for equal term with the BJP.

Senior leader and minister Eknath Shinde is the incumbent legislative party leader of the Sena in the outgoing Assembly. In a separate development, the BJP on Wednesday re-elected Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the leader of the legislature party.

Fadnavis is tipped to be appointed as chief minister once again. Meanwhile, two Independent MLAs namely Manjula Gavit (Sakri) and Chandrakant Nimba Patil (Muktainagar) on Wednesday pledged their support to the Sena after meeting Thackeray here, sources said.

Notably, Patil had defeated BJP veteran Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse in the recent elections. The Sena, which won 56 seats in the elections, has so far enlisted support of six MLAs including Gavit and Patil, taking its strength to 62 in the 288-member House.

Other MLAs who have extended their support to the Sena since the results were declared are: Bachu Kadu and Rajkumar Patel of the Prahar Janshakti Party, Ashish Jaiswal Independent) and Shankarrao Gadakh of the Krantikari Shetkari Party. On the other hand, the BJP, which bagged 105 seats, has won over at least six MLAs, most of them party rebels who had contested as Independent nominees.

The BJP and Sena are locked in a tug-of-war over the latter's demand for rotational chief ministership. Thackeray has been claiming that such arrangement was agreed upon during a formula discussed by himself, Fadnavis and BJP chief Amit Shah ahead of the 2019 polls.

However, irked by Fadnavis' statement on Tuesday that Sena was never promised the post of the CM for equal period, Thackeray had cancelled power-sharing talks with the BJP..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai could be submerged by 2050, sea rise may impact five times more Indians by 2100: study

Indias financial capital Mumbai, one of the largest and most densely populated cities in the world, is at risk of being submerged by 2050, according to a study that gives new estimates on the impact of rising sea levels. India and other Asi...

Stubble burning: 17 FIRs registered in Hry's Fatehabad district

The Haryana Police has registered 17 FIRs in connection with stubble burning cases reported from various places in Fatehabad district, a senior officer said on Wednesday. Stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab is a major cause of air polluti...

How can 'international business broker' have access to PMO, asks Cong

The Congress on Wednesday questioned how an international business broker like Madi Sharma, who is alleged to have organised the private visit of European Union parliamentarians to Kashmir, have access to the Prime Ministers Office. Party g...

S.African police arrest 100 people in protest against xenophobia

Around 100 people were arrested on Wednesday as part of an operation to disperse a group of refugees and asylum seekers who had staged a prolonged sit-in near the United Nations refugee agency in Cape Town, South African police said. The re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019