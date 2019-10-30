Tejashwi spends time outside Bihar because of prohibition in state: JD(U) leader

Hitting back at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after he alleged that "liquor mafia" roam in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, JD(U) leader R C P Singh said the former deputy chief minister spends much of his time outside because of prohibition in the state. Singh, a close aide of Kumar and the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha, lashed out at Yadav over his tweet targeting the chief minister.

"You should find out where he (Yadav) stays most of the time. Since there is prohibition in Bihar, that is why remains outside. The liquor mafia stays around him all the time," he told reporters after he was asked about the young RJD leader's tweet. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son had tweeted, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's close aides consume liquor in violation of the prohibition law. Liquor mafia roam freely in his official residence. Now let the Bihar police arrest me on this account".

His remarks came after the arrest of an RJD leader for putting up an "objectionable and derogatory" social media post about Kumar on the issue of prohibition.

