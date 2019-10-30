International Development News
Development News Edition

Congress will play role of strong opposition in Haryana: Kumari Selja

Congress will play the role of strong opposition in Haryana, said the party's state unit chief Kumari Selja here on Wednesday, days after the BJP again formed the government in alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hisar (Harayana)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:25 IST
Congress will play role of strong opposition in Haryana: Kumari Selja
Haryana unit Congress chief Kumari Selja (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress will play the role of strong opposition in Haryana, said the party's state unit chief Kumari Selja here on Wednesday, days after the BJP again formed the government in alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). "The party will raise in a strong manner the public issues inside or outside the Assembly and on the streets," said Selja, also a former Union Minister, at a press conference here.

Terming the BJP-JJP alliance government as an "unholy nexus between two conflicting parties," she said: "History is a witness that whenever such mismatched alliances have been made, they have not proven effective." "The public have always rejected such alliances. Now it has to be seen as to how both the parties are able to implement the promises made to the public," added Selja.

She said the BJP could not get the majority as it could not understand the pain of farmers, labourers, traders, youths, workers, and women. "In elections, the BJP tried its best to mislead the people. Issues like Article 370 and the NRC were raised to hide the failure of the five-year BJP regime. Despite all efforts to mislead the people of the state through fake publicity and by other means, the BJP found it difficult to get a majority," she said.

Selja further said: "If the BJP had not got the support of artificial, fake and farcical poll surveys, then the Congress party would have been in government in the state." She said the party's membership campaign will be launched soon in the state and elections for the organisation will also be conducted.

"Preference in the party will be given to the leaders and the workers, who raise public issues and work at the grassroots level," she said. In the recently concluded Assembly election, BJP got 40 seats, Congress 31 seats while Dushyant Chautala-led JJP secured 10 seats in the state. The rest of the seats out of 90 went to independents and others. (ANI)

Also Read: Haryana ready to embrace new dawn of justice, equality under Congress: Kumari Selja

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

As pollution level spikes in Delhi, demand for masks goes up

As the national capital reels under heavy pollution, demand for masks are going up in markets, especially for the N95 variant, which is generally recommended by doctors. On Wednesday, the city remained blanketed by a thick haze with its air...

Jaitapur plant: NPCIL, EDF yet to come to consent on tech-comm

More than a year after NPCIL signed an industrial way forward pact with the French firm EDF for the 10 GW nuclear power plant at Jaitapur, the two sides have yet to come to consent on technical and commercial negotiations, a senior DAE offi...

EU's Barnier says risk of no-deal Brexit still exists

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday the risk of Britains chaotic departure from the bloc without a divorce agreement still existed. He said that could either happen at the end of January, should the Britis...

Algerian protesters march on in defiance of 'The Power'

Riad Mostefai has marched through the capital of Algeria every Friday since February to demand a purge of the ruling hierarchy, an end to corruption and the armys withdrawal from politics. Though some of his demands have been met, Mostefai ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019