Congress will play role of strong opposition in Haryana: Kumari Selja

Congress will play the role of strong opposition in Haryana, said the party's state unit chief Kumari Selja here on Wednesday, days after the BJP again formed the government in alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). "The party will raise in a strong manner the public issues inside or outside the Assembly and on the streets," said Selja, also a former Union Minister, at a press conference here.

Terming the BJP-JJP alliance government as an "unholy nexus between two conflicting parties," she said: "History is a witness that whenever such mismatched alliances have been made, they have not proven effective." "The public have always rejected such alliances. Now it has to be seen as to how both the parties are able to implement the promises made to the public," added Selja.

She said the BJP could not get the majority as it could not understand the pain of farmers, labourers, traders, youths, workers, and women. "In elections, the BJP tried its best to mislead the people. Issues like Article 370 and the NRC were raised to hide the failure of the five-year BJP regime. Despite all efforts to mislead the people of the state through fake publicity and by other means, the BJP found it difficult to get a majority," she said.

Selja further said: "If the BJP had not got the support of artificial, fake and farcical poll surveys, then the Congress party would have been in government in the state." She said the party's membership campaign will be launched soon in the state and elections for the organisation will also be conducted.

"Preference in the party will be given to the leaders and the workers, who raise public issues and work at the grassroots level," she said. In the recently concluded Assembly election, BJP got 40 seats, Congress 31 seats while Dushyant Chautala-led JJP secured 10 seats in the state. The rest of the seats out of 90 went to independents and others. (ANI)

