Cong MLAs in Haryana to elect legislature party leader on Friday

The newly elected Congress MLAs in Haryana will elect their legislature party leader on November 1 in Chandigarh. Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said the meeting of the new MLAs will be held at the state unit headquarters of the party in Chandigarh at 11 AM on Friday.

AICC Haryana in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad and party observer Madhusudan Mistry will be present in the meeting, she said. In the October 21 Haryana assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the main opposition, winning 31 of the 90 seats.

