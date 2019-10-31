International Development News
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 31

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Jeremy Corbyn to set campaign tone by targeting rich individuals https://on.ft.com/2BYt7gw Twitter to ban political ads https://on.ft.com/2PxzDmt

Nicky Morgan joins Tory moderates not standing at election https://on.ft.com/2NoXX7v

Overview UK's Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will on Thursday set the tone of his election campaign with a direct attack on "the privileged few" who are benefiting from a "corrupt system", naming individual millionaires whom the UK opposition party wants to target.

Twitter Inc will ban political advertising on its platform next month, the company's chief executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday. UK's culture minister Nicky Morgan announced on Wednesday a decision to not stand as a Tory parliamentary candidate at the UK general election. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

