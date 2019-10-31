International Development News
PM condoles demise of CPI veteran Gurudas Dasgupta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing people near Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI veteran Gurudas Dasgupta, saying he was a strong voice in Parliament.

Dasgupta,83, died in Kolkata on Thursday following a prolonged illness.

"Gurudas Dasgupta Ji was one of the most committed and articulate proponents of his ideology. He was a strong voice in Parliament, whose interventions were keenly heard across the political spectrum," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

