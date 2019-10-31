PM condoles demise of CPI veteran Gurudas Dasgupta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI veteran Gurudas Dasgupta, saying he was a strong voice in Parliament.

Dasgupta,83, died in Kolkata on Thursday following a prolonged illness.

"Gurudas Dasgupta Ji was one of the most committed and articulate proponents of his ideology. He was a strong voice in Parliament, whose interventions were keenly heard across the political spectrum," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)