Kejriwal administers national unity pledge to senior govt officers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday administrated a national unity pledge to senior officers and officials of his government on the occasion of the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. According to a statement, principal secretaries, secretaries, heads of autonomous bodies and employees of government took a pledge of national unity and security at the Delhi Secretariat.

The central government has been observing Patel's birth anniversary as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014. Patel was born on October 31, 1875 at Nadiad in Gujarat. As independent India's first Home Minister, Patel is credited for the merger of numerous states into the Union of India.

