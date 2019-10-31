International Development News
Development News Edition

Kejriwal administers national unity pledge to senior govt officers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 14:26 IST
Kejriwal administers national unity pledge to senior govt officers
Image Credit: IANS

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday administrated a national unity pledge to senior officers and officials of his government on the occasion of the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. According to a statement, principal secretaries, secretaries, heads of autonomous bodies and employees of government took a pledge of national unity and security at the Delhi Secretariat.

The central government has been observing Patel's birth anniversary as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014. Patel was born on October 31, 1875 at Nadiad in Gujarat. As independent India's first Home Minister, Patel is credited for the merger of numerous states into the Union of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

MG Motor unveils first digital car-less showroom in Bengaluru

MG Motor India on Thursday announced the opening of its first digital studio -- a showroom with no car on display -- in Bengaluru. With increased costs of operating a conventional car showroom including aspects like space, rentals and infr...

China continues to be in occupation of a large area in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh: MEA on China's statement on Kashmir.

China continues to be in occupation of a large area in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh MEA on Chinas statement on Kashmir....

Cabinet continues engaging stakeholders and report back on e-tolls

Cabinet has resolved that further work needs to be undertaken in answering the challenges posed by the options identified on the matter of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project GFIP, which incorporates electronic tolling e-tolls.The Minis...

U.S. forces conduct border patrol in northeast Syria -SDF source

U.S. forces in armored vehicles conducted a patrol on the Syria-Turkey border on Thursday, the first such exercise since a U.S. decision to withdraw from northeast Syria, according to a Syrian Democratic Forces SDF military source and a Reu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019