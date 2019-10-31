Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Nara Lokesh visits former MLA Prabhakar in Sub Jail
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday paid a visit to former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar who is currently lodged in Sub Jail at Eluru in West Godavari district.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday paid a visit to former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar who is currently lodged in Sub Jail at Eluru in West Godavari district. The TDP leader, after meeting the MLA said that the party will give him their full support in his legal battles.
Former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar has been lodged in jail since September 11 in a case of assault on a Dalit. Multiple other cases have also been filed against him. TDP has alleged that YSR Congress Party is filing cases through its workers only to harass Prabhakar. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- YSR Congress Party
- workers
- jail
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet approves purchase of new buses for APSRTC
Andhra Pradesh: Sunrays enter sanctum sanctorum of Sun temple
Delhi: Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, raises demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh: Mini-marathon in Vijayawada ahead of 'Police Commemoration day' celebrations
Andhra Pradesh govt not to distribute temple land for the poor