Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Nara Lokesh visits former MLA Prabhakar in Sub Jail

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday paid a visit to former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar who is currently lodged in Sub Jail at Eluru in West Godavari district.

  • West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 14:50 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 14:50 IST
TDP leader Nara Lokesh entering sub jail at Eluru on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday paid a visit to former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar who is currently lodged in Sub Jail at Eluru in West Godavari district. The TDP leader, after meeting the MLA said that the party will give him their full support in his legal battles.

Former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar has been lodged in jail since September 11 in a case of assault on a Dalit. Multiple other cases have also been filed against him. TDP has alleged that YSR Congress Party is filing cases through its workers only to harass Prabhakar. (ANI)

