International Development News
Development News Edition

Congress leaders meet Pawar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:05 IST
Congress leaders meet Pawar
Image Credit: Wikipedia

While saffron allies Shiv Sena and BJP are bickering over the power-sharing formula even ten days after the state elections, Maharashtra Congress leaders on Thursday met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar here. State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan were among those who visited Pawar's residence here, sources said.

Pawar, 79, virtually spearheaded the poll campaign of the opposition alliance in the elections. "The meeting was to discuss the strategy of the alliance partners (NCP and Congress) in view of the current political situation," sources said.

Thorat, however, told reporters that leaders of the two parties discussed the damage caused by withdrawing monsoon rains to crops in various parts of the state. Though the BJP-Sena combine has won a clear majority in the Maharashtra assembly, the two parties haven't been able to form a government with the Sena demanding equal sharing of the chief minister's post.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats, while the Sena won 56 seats. The NCP and Congress have clinched 54 and 44 seats, respectively..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

This T20 series is Bangladesh's best chance to beat India: Laxman

Bangladesh has a huge opportunity to upset formidable India in their den due to the depth in their batting, former India batsman VVS Laxman said on Thursday as the teams gear up for the Twenty20 series, beginning Sunday. The series-opener w...

Carbon emissions from tropical forest loss underestimated, scientists say

The amount of planet-warming carbon emitted by the worlds lost tropical forests has been under-reported as estimates failed to take into account the longer-term effects of tree destruction, researchers said.A new international study re-eva...

'Terminator: Dark Fate' forged in fire: Cameron on creative differences with Tim Miller

James Cameron has opened up about creative battles with Terminator Dark Force director Tim Miller, saying he was closely involved in the editing of the film though he never visited the set. Miller is credited as the director on the film, wh...

Such delegations do not necessarily have to come through official channels: MEA.

Such delegations do not necessarily have to come through official channels MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019