Two Indian-Americans seeking Republican Party nomination for congressional district polls in Texas

Two Indian-Americans have joined the list of potential Republican candidates, seeking the party's nomination for an election to represent a congressional district in Texas. Bangar Reddy and Dan Mathews of Fortbend district are the latest candidates hoping to replace Congressman Pete Olson, US Representative for Texas's 22nd congressional district, serving since 2009.

Reddy, an active Indian-American community member for the last 25 years, originally from a middle-class agricultural family from Telangana has a dual Master's Degree in Engineering. Reddy has 20 years experience as a professional in IT Industry.

Reddy said he would file the papers with the Federal Election Commission this week, before formally announcing his campaign. His main agenda is to run as a Republican candidate with conservative values and use politics for public service. Mathews, a chemical engineer by profession, says with his candidacy he is bringing "diversity to the GOP." His agenda is "Stop the radical left, stand with the President and Isreal."

In 2008, in the Republican primary, there were a total of 10 candidates including Olson and former Houston City Council member Shelly Shekula-Gibbs, who won the special election to CD 22 after Tom DeLay's resignation. There were two mayors, a state representative, and a state board of education member. This time over dozen candidates may appear on the ballot, and the candidates' credentials may not be as distinguishable or hardly distinct from one another.

