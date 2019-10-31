International Development News
Development News Edition

Prakash Javadekar pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel to mark Ekta Diwas

Recalling the rich contributions made by Sardar Patel in unifying 565 princely states, Shri Javadekar said, “Recently, a historic decision was taken by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha with the abrogation of Article 370.

Prakash Javadekar pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel to mark Ekta Diwas
The Minister also administered the Pledge for Unity at the function. Image Credit: Twitter(@PrakashJavdekar)

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and Information & Broadcasting, Shri Prakash Javadekar paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, to mark the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, in New Delhi today.

Recalling the rich contributions made by Sardar Patel in unifying 565 princely states, Shri Javadekar said, "Recently, a historic decision was taken by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha with the abrogation of Article 370. Pleased to announce that both Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have come into being as Union Territories from today, which is a start to a new chapter".

The Minister also administered the Pledge for Unity at the function.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot tie-up: how does it work?

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA have agreed to join forces to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker. The following are some of the key elements of the deal Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA and PSA aim to reach a binding agreement to c...

UPDATE 1-Shops shuttered, streets deserted as Kashmir loses special status and is divided

Shops and offices were shut in Indian Kashmir on Thursday and the streets largely deserted as federal authorities formally revoked the restive states constitutional autonomy and split it into two federal territories. Prime Minister Narendra...

UPDATE 1-UK minister: all sides in Hong Kong must respect autonomy, rule of law

Hong Kong should seek ways to de-escalate tensions and find a political resolution to its crisis, Britains foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday, calling on both protesters and authorities in the city to show restraint.Hong Kong ha...

This T20 series is Bangladesh's best chance to beat India: Laxman

Bangladesh have a huge opportunity to upset formidable India in their den due to the depth in their batting, former India batsman VVS Laxman said on Thursday as the teams gear up for Twenty20 series, beginning Sunday. The series-opener will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019