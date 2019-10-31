Prakash Javadekar pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel to mark Ekta Diwas
The Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and Information & Broadcasting, Shri Prakash Javadekar paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, to mark the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, in New Delhi today.
Recalling the rich contributions made by Sardar Patel in unifying 565 princely states, Shri Javadekar said, "Recently, a historic decision was taken by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha with the abrogation of Article 370. Pleased to announce that both Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have come into being as Union Territories from today, which is a start to a new chapter".
The Minister also administered the Pledge for Unity at the function.
(With Inputs from PIB)
