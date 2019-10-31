International Development News
Sexual assault & murder case: Parents meet CM, seek CBI probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:38 IST
The parents of two minor Dalit sisters, who were sexually assaulted and allegedly killed in 2017 in Palakkad district, on Thursday met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who assured them all support. The parents, who arrived here in the morning, met Vijayan at his office inside the Legislative Assembly complex and sought a CBI probe into the matter.

"We met the chief minister. He assured us all help in this matter. We want justice for our daughters. No other parent must go through such trauma," the mother of the siblings told the media after the meeting.

Punnala Sreekumar, general secretary of the Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS), a prominent Dalit organisation, who was also with the parents, said the government has got certain limitations in the case as it is before the court. "The government has said it will go in appeal against the acquittal. Along with that it will also look into the possibility of a re-probe or a CBI inquiry as requested by the parents," he said.

Sreekumar also said the parents can implead as parties in the case. "The chief minister has assured us that the government will not oppose the demand of parents for a CBI probe in the court," he told reporters.

A POCSO court in Palakkad had on October 25 acquitted three men charged with sexual assault and murder of the two girls -- aged 13 and 9 --in their home at Walayar near Palakkad in 2017. The autopsy report had revealed the sisters were sexually assaulted.

In all, four accused had been acquitted by the court for lack of evidence, while a 17-year-old minor boy is the last accused in the case. The juvenile court will consider his case on November 15.

The opposition parties have accused the government of supporting the 'culprits'. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has said it would summon the state chief secretary and the DGP on the matter.

The Congress had on Monday disrupted Assembly proceedings demanding a CBI probe while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured the opposition members that the government would seriously consider the issue..

