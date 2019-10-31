International Development News
Aaditya Thackeray, senior Sena leaders meet Maha governor

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:14 IST
Aaditya Thackeray, senior Sena leaders meet Maha governor

A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders, including MLA Aditya Thackeray, on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here. A Sena leader said the delegation sought prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains.

Others in the delegation included Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who was earlier in the day elected the party leader in the state legislature. At the party meeting, Shinde's candidature was proposed by Aaditya Thackeray, whose name was also doing the rounds for the post.

The election was announced at the meeting of the newly-elected Sena MLAs at party office Sena Bhawan in Dadar area..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

