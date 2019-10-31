Delhi govt asks committees to have cracker and plastic-free Chhath Puja

The Delhi government has issued an advisory to Chhath Puja committees here to ensure cracker and plastic-free festival at all 1,108 ghats set up by the city administration. Government officials and civil defence volunteers deployed near ghats will encourage devotees not to use firecrackers and plastic during the four-day festival which began on Thursday.

On the last two days, devotees perform rituals and offer evening and morning 'arghyas' (offerings) to Sun God by taking a dip in a river or other water bodies. The age-old festival is celebrated mostly by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh or Poorvanchal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter said that the Aam Aadmi Party government has made "splendid arrangements" at all the ghats, asserting that number of ghats has risen to 1,108 from 72 in the last five years. Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti president Kamal Bansal said the government has made proper arrangements at ghats, including setting up of mobile toilets and dispensaries.

"We have issued an advisory to Chhath Pooja committees asking them not to use firecrackers and plastic during the festival," Bansal said. On an average, the government has set up ghats on every two kilometres in the national capital to ensure that devotees do not have to travel long distance, he said.

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot accompanied by senior officials inspected a few ghats on Thursday. "Inspected today Haathi Ghat, Kudesia Ghat and Geeta Ghat with area DM, SDM and other dept officers to ensure that necessary and proper arrangements are being made for Chhath Pooja on 02.11.19. Have further directed the officers to ensure proper crowd management," Gahlot said.

Out of total 1,108 ghats, around 266 have been set up in south-west district while in west Delhi, 184 ghats have been set up by the government. In south district, arrangements of 83 ghats have been made. Bansal said that around 30 ghats have been set up along the Yamuna river in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)