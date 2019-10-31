International Development News
Development News Edition

Haryana: Beri Cong MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian to be pro-tem speaker  

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:29 IST
Haryana: Beri Cong MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian to be pro-tem speaker  

Senior Congress leader and Beri MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian will be the pro-tem speaker of the 14th Haryana legislative assembly. Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will administer the oath to Kadian, a Congress MLA from Beri, here on Monday before the commencement of the assembly session.

Kadian was also the speaker of the Haryana Assembly from 2005 to 2009 when the Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in power. "Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya has appointed Dr Raghuvir Singh Kadian, MLA Beri, as the pro-tem speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha," an official statement said.

The newly elected Haryana MLAs will also be administered the oath on Monday. Polls to the 90-member state assembly were held on October 21 and the results were declared on October 24.

The ruling BJP had formed an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party after falling six short of the simple majority in the recently concluded assembly polls. The Congress with 31 MLAs is the main opposition party in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Core sector output shrinks 5.2 pc in Sept indicating severity of slowdown

Output of eight core infrastructure industries contracted by 5.2 per cent in September, the lowest in the decade, indicating the severity of economic slowdown. As many as seven of eight core industries saw a contraction in output in Septemb...

GRSE's Q2 net profit jumps four-fold to Rs 59 cr

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Ltd GRSE on Thursday posted a more than four-fold jump in net profit to Rs 59 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, on the back of higher revenue. The company had posted a net p...

Man held for killing Indian monitor lizard

A 32-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing an Indian monitor lizard, an endangered species, forest officials said. The accused, Subhash Rathod, was identified and nabbed after a video went viral, in w...

Trump: new location for US-China trade deal signing to be 'announced soon'

President Donald Trump said Thursday that an alternative location for his signing of a US-China trade deal with President Xi Jinping will be announced soon, following cancellation of an APEC summit in Chile. The partial trade deal, known as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019