Uttarakhand CM remembers Sardar Patel's role in integration of princely states

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday administered the oath of unity at the police lines here to mark the National Unity Day and remembered the pivotal role played by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the integration of princely states. "The British left the country after Independence but divided it into a number of princely states. By unifying the princely states and integrating them with the rest of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel shattered the dreams of the British," Rawat said.

The nation celebrates 'National Unity Day' to mark the birth anniversary of the country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who is credited with the merger of over 560 states into the Union of India The state BJP organised a 'Run for Unity' here to mark the day.

Led by state BJP president Ajay Bhatt and general secretary Ajeya Kumar, the 'Run for Unity' began from Patel Park and concluded at Gandhi Park. "It was Patel's firm resolve and efficient leadership that led to the country's unification," Bhatt said before the run began from Patel Park.

