Govt formation: M'rashtra Cong leaders in Delhi to meet Sonia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:45 IST
Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday flew to Delhi to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi amid talks in state political circle about possibility of the Shiv Sena forming government in Maharashtra backed by opposition parties. Earlier in the day, the three Maharashtra Congress leaders met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence.

NDA constituents the BJP and the Shiv Sena are at present sparring over government formation and sharing of the chief ministerial post. "The leaders are in Delhi for a meeting with the party president (Gandhi)," sources in the Congress said.

They said the meeting is taking place after Pawar told the troika in the morning that they should speak to the Congress high command on the current situation and take approval on the steps to be taken. The Shiv Sena has been asking the BJP to share the chief minister's post for two-and-half years. The BJP, however, has been reluctant to implement such an arrangement.

Amid the situation, Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday said that in case the Shiv Sena sends any proposal over government formation in Maharashtra to the Congress, the same will be conveyed to the opposition party's central leadership..

