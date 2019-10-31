International Development News
Venkaiah cautions against remarks by political leaders on J&K

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu [File Image] Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday cautioned political leaders against making remarks on Jammu and Kashmir that would give an advantage to Pakistan and said all should speak in one voice when the unity of the country mattered. Without naming Pakistan, he said everyone should understand the larger "evil designs" of the neighbor which wants to "cripple India" and is aiding and abetting cross-border terrorism.

Speaking at an event organized here by Pragna Bharati, an outfit subscribing towards the ideology of RSS, on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said in a democracy political leaders have every right to express their opinion. "But, same time, we should not allow it to be used by our neighbor who is aiding, abetting, funding, training terrorists who have made that as a state policy and creating trouble permanently... Whatever is said, it should be within limits of the country's sovereignty, safety and security," he said.

Some tough steps were needed to be taken when the neighbor wages a proxy war and at the last count over 41,000 people had been killed in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. Understanding the evil designs of the neighbor, the country should speak in one voice as far as its unity was concerned, Naidu said.

The vice-president, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said he was happy that the bill for scrapping special status to Jammu and Kashmir was passed peacefully in the upper house. Naidu said he gave a firm reply when Pakistan at the recent NAM Conference in Azer Baizan alleged human rights violations in India.

"Kashmir is an integral part of India. What is remaining is the dispute is there, yes, there is a dispute, because our neighbor has occupied part of the Kashmir. The issue is negotiating or finally taking back the remaining part of the Kashmir which is called as PoK," he said. At the same time, the country wanted peaceful co-existence with all, including the neighboring country, provided it behaved properly, he said.

He said the abrogation of Art 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories was to enable the people of the state to enjoy the Constitutional rights as available to others. "That is the purpose and it is a simple administrative arrangement," he said. He cited the example of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh to form Telangana as an administrative measure.

Describing Sardar Patel as "Unifier of India", he quoted the late leader as having said that unity and more unity was his watchword. Naidu said every Indian must strive to protect the unity, integrity, safety, security, and sovereignty of the country and it was the best and only way to honor "the legendary leader and visionary statesman" Patel.

The Vice President pitched for creating awareness among youngsters about the efforts and sacrifices made by leaders like Sardar Patel to unite India post-independence and incorporating a detailed chapter in school textbooks on his contributions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

