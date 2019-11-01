International Development News
Development News Edition

Protesters led by influential cleric gather in Islamabad, demand PM Khan's resignation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 11:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 11:33 IST
Protesters led by influential cleric gather in Islamabad, demand PM Khan's resignation
Image Credit: ANI

An influential Pakistani cleric, who is leading a demonstration against Prime Minister Imran Khan, arrived here on Friday to hold a mammoth protest rally, demanding the premier to step down. Right-wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman launched the "Azadi March" along with leaders of other opposition parties on October 27 from the southern Sindh province, demanding Khan's resignation, accusing him of "rigging" the 2018 general elections.

He also accused the prime minister of mismanagement of economy, inefficiency and bad governance that has increased the hardships of common people. Rehman was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on October 31. However, it was delayed as his caravan of hundreds of vehicles made slow progress, JUI-F leaders said.

The cleric traveled through Sukkur, Multan, Lahore, and Gujranwala to reach Islamabad in the wee hours of Friday. "The person (Prime Minister Khan) has come to power through the rigging of elections. He should see the writing on the wall and resign or we will drive him out," he told his supporters on the way.

In an interview to AAJ TV, Rehman said there would be "chaos" in the country if the prime minister did not resign. According to security institutions, thousands of people are taking part in the "Azadi March".

The crowd further swelled in Islamabad, as supporters of opposition parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People Party (PPP), joined the anti-government protest rally. The protestors have encamped in the sprawling ground near the Peshawar Mor area where different political parties have set up their camps to house their workers.

Addressing the demonstrators at the venue, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Imran Khan is a "puppet" and the nation is not ready to bow its head before a "selected" prime minister and "those who have selected him". Rehman in a tweet thanked all protesters and the opposition leaders for their support.

He said the rally will now start after the Friday prayers and all senior opposition leaders would be present. It is not clear if the protesters would disperse after rally or settle for a sit-in to force the government to accept their demands.

Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities have made elaborate security arrangements to control the sea of protesters. Main roads have been completely or partially blocked by placing shipping containers. Barbed wires have been used as hurdles to prevent protesters if they try to move towards the Red Zone that includes key official buildings and diplomatic enclave.

Additional police and paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in Islamabad to prevent any violence. The government deployed army personnel in sensitive places in the capital. The Islamabad local administration requisitioned 111 Brigade in the highly secured Red Zone, which houses sensitive buildings like Parliament House, Supreme Court, Foreign Office, Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and Diplomatic Enclave (a cluster of dozens of foreign embassies).

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah warned of a crackdown if there is any violence. "I hope they (protesters) will follow the agreement they have signed with the government to remain peaceful," he said. Prime Minister M Khan has already denounced the protest, saying that the opposition parties were trying to blackmail him.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party alleged that the protest was promoted by the PML-N and the PPP to force the government to release its top leaders, currently held in jails. Khan and his party has ruled out his resignation but showed readiness to accept any other demand to improve the election system or system of governance.

The protest comes as the government struggles to lift up the faltering economy of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC notice to Centre, RBI on PIL to remove restrictions on cash withdrawal from scam-hit PMC Bank.

Delhi HC notice to Centre, RBI on PIL to remove restrictions on cash withdrawal from scam-hit PMC Bank....

Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox board Shonda Rhimes' Anna Delvey series

Actors Julia Garner, Laverne Cox, Anna Chulmsky, Katie Lowes and Alexis Floyd have been cast in the upcoming Netflix series on Anna Delvey by Shonda Rhimes. Delvey, whose real name was Anna Sorokin, was a Russia-born girl who won the New Yo...

Rahul extends wishes on statehood day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wished people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry on their statehood day. He said the support and progress of every state has helped form India and asked ...

Rugby-We need to choose our battles to win the final war, says Underhill

Matching South Africas physicality has been the byword for the England squad this week but flanker Sam Underhill says they will have to pick their moments to engage in order to prevent the Rugby World Cup final turning into a war of attriti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019