Rahul extends wishes on statehood day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wished people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Puducherry on their statehood day. He said the support and progress of every state has helped form India and asked all to take a pledge to make states prosperous.

The Congress leader also said that the idea of India celebrates "our collective strength in diversity". "My best wishes to the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Haryana on their state formation day. The support and progress of every state has helped for India. Let us take a pledge to make our own states prosperous.

"My best wishes to the people of Karnataka, Kerala, and Puducherry on the State Formation day. The idea of India celebrates our collective strength in diversity. On this occasion, I honor the unsung heroes whose struggles established the Indian States and cemented our common bonds," he said in a Facebook post.

