International Development News
Development News Edition

Rahul extends wishes on statehood day

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 11:37 IST
Rahul extends wishes on statehood day
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wished people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Puducherry on their statehood day. He said the support and progress of every state has helped form India and asked all to take a pledge to make states prosperous.

The Congress leader also said that the idea of India celebrates "our collective strength in diversity". "My best wishes to the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Haryana on their state formation day. The support and progress of every state has helped for India. Let us take a pledge to make our own states prosperous.

"My best wishes to the people of Karnataka, Kerala, and Puducherry on the State Formation day. The idea of India celebrates our collective strength in diversity. On this occasion, I honor the unsung heroes whose struggles established the Indian States and cemented our common bonds," he said in a Facebook post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'Friends' coming to theaters with all Thanksgiving episodes

Heres good news for all the Friends Fans - they will now be able to watch all the shows Thanksgiving episodes in movie theatres. Eight classic Thanksgiving episodes, which have been newly remastered in 4K resolution, will be screened at 700...

J-K: Terrorists set ablaze two vehicles in Kulgam

Two vehicles were set ablaze by terrorists in Kulgam distrcit of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.Further details are awaited.The incident comes days after terrorists killed five non-local labourers in Kulgam area on October 29. ANIAlso ...

Haikou Jiangdong New Area Administration Openly Recruitment Facing Talents at Home and Abroad

HAIKOU, China, Oct. 31, 2019 Xinhua-AsiaNet--On October 30, Haikou Jiangdong New Area Administration which located in the largest free trade zone in Hainan province, issued a recruitment announcement to the world, openly recruiting 35 tale...

Merck Foundation Conducted Their Annual Conference Presided by Ghana Head of State

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Accra, Ghana Business Wire India Prof. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of the Executive Board and Family Board of E-Merck KG inaugurated Merck Africa Asia Luminary in Ghana. The 6th Edition of Merck Afri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019