International Development News
Development News Edition

Prez rule in Maha if no govt in place by Nov 7: Mungantiwar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 13:31 IST
Prez rule in Maha if no govt in place by Nov 7: Mungantiwar

Maharashtra may head for President's rule if the new government is not in place by November 7 in the state, Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Friday. The minister's comments came as there appeared no headway in government formation even eight days after results of the October 21 Assembly elections.

Talking to a Marathi TV channel, he attributed the delay in talks between BJP and Sena to Diwali festival, adding parleys will start in a day or two. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told reporters that the new Maharashtra chief minister will be from the Sena.

If the Sena decides, it can get the required numbers to form a stable government in Maharashtra, he said. Raut said that there are no talks yet between BJP, Shiv Sena on government formation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States and China would soon announce a new site where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sign a Phase One trade deal after Chile canceled a planned summit set for mid-November.Ch...

Delhi pollution: All schools to remain closed till Tuesday

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced on Friday that all schools in the national capital will be closed till 5th November due to prevailing poor air quality. Kejriwal also urged school children to write letters to the Chief...

Seven S Koreans missing in helicopter crash near disputed islets

Rescuers searching for seven South Koreans whose helicopter crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from islets disputed with Japan located the aircraft on Friday, Seoul officials said. The helicopter had just picked an injured fisher...

Healthcare may trump Brexit in battle for British vote

As Britains Brexit election campaign swings into action, it may not be the countrys exit from the European Union which takes center stage but another national obsession - the health service. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cast the Dec. 12...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019