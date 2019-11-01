Prez rule in Maha if no govt in place by Nov 7: Mungantiwar
Maharashtra may head for President's rule if the new government is not in place by November 7 in the state, Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Friday. The minister's comments came as there appeared no headway in government formation even eight days after results of the October 21 Assembly elections.
Talking to a Marathi TV channel, he attributed the delay in talks between BJP and Sena to Diwali festival, adding parleys will start in a day or two. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told reporters that the new Maharashtra chief minister will be from the Sena.
If the Sena decides, it can get the required numbers to form a stable government in Maharashtra, he said. Raut said that there are no talks yet between BJP, Shiv Sena on government formation..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maha: Ex-Sena MLA's house attacked after remarks on Uddhav
Maharashtra: Stone pelted at former Shiv Sena leader Harshvardhan Jadhav's house
No campaign by Priyanka Gandhi in Maharashtra, Haryana so far
Arsenal's Alex Lacazette returns to full training
Maharashtra witnessed one of the highest factory shutdowns in past five years: Manmohan Singh