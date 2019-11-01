Narayanasamy's remark unparliamentary, uncivilised: Bedi

Lieutenant Governor ofPuducherry Kiran Bedi on Friday said Chief Minister VNarayanasamy's remark on her was 'unparliamentary, uncalledfor, uncivilised and uncouth, and unacceptable.' The Chief Minister had on Thursday called Bedi ademon, who was posted in the Union Territory by the Centre,because she had allegedly been impeding implementation ofwelfare schemes decided upon by the territorial cabinet

The former IPS officer aired her outrage against theChief Minister in her whatsapp message. She said, "Demons donot work for the larger good and demons want everything forthemselves and also scare people." The Chief Minister made the remark while addressinga meeting organised by the ruling Congress to observe the 35thdeath anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

