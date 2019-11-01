Narayanasamy's remark unparliamentary, uncivilised: Bedi
Lieutenant Governor ofPuducherry Kiran Bedi on Friday said Chief Minister VNarayanasamy's remark on her was 'unparliamentary, uncalledfor, uncivilised and uncouth, and unacceptable.' The Chief Minister had on Thursday called Bedi ademon, who was posted in the Union Territory by the Centre,because she had allegedly been impeding implementation ofwelfare schemes decided upon by the territorial cabinet
The former IPS officer aired her outrage against theChief Minister in her whatsapp message. She said, "Demons donot work for the larger good and demons want everything forthemselves and also scare people." The Chief Minister made the remark while addressinga meeting organised by the ruling Congress to observe the 35thdeath anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
PTI COR NVG NVG
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kiran Bedi
- Indira Gandhi
- cabinet
- officer
- Union Territory
- IPS
- Congress
- NVG NVG
ALSO READ
Efficient revenue collection ensures fiscal sovereignty: Cabinet
Cabinet approves proposals on identified state-owned land
Cabinet approves draft IRP2019 for SA's energy mix
Cabinet commends SAPS for securing high conviction rate in KZN
HC blasts ED on law officer's absence in Shivakumar case, says agency can't play 'hide and seek'