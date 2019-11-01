International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump backs "fantastic" Boris over "bad" Corbyn ahead of UK polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:27 IST
Trump backs "fantastic" Boris over "bad" Corbyn ahead of UK polls
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump ruffled a few feathers in the UK with an intervention on the country's upcoming General Election by backing his "friend" UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and categorizing Opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn as "so bad" for Britain. In an interview with LBC Radio with host and far-right Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage on the phone overnight on Thursday, Trump pushed for an alliance between the Conservatives and Farage's party as an "unstoppable" force for the December 12 polls.

"I have great relationships with many of the leaders, including Boris who's a fantastic man – I think he's the exact right guy for the times," Trump said. "I know that you and he will end up doing something that could be terrific – if you and he get together it's [an] unstoppable force," he said.

In reference to Corbyn, the US President was scathing. "Corbyn would be so bad for your country, he'd be so bad, he'd take you in such a bad way. He'd take you into such bad places. But your country has tremendous potential, it's a great country," Trump said.

The remarks prompted Corbyn to take to Twitter to accuse the US President of "trying to interfere" in Britain's internal affairs to get "his friend Boris Johnson elected". However, in his characteristic style, Trump went on to also criticize Johnson for his Brexit deal struck with the European Union (EU), as damaging for US-UK trade relations, forcing Downing Street to dismiss the concerns.

Trump said, "Under certain aspects of the deal you can't do it [sign a trade deal with the US]. You can't do it, you can't trade, we can't make a trade deal with the UK. "I think we can do many times the numbers that we're doing right now and certainly much bigger numbers than you're doing under the EU. So, I know Boris wants to be very careful about that."

In response, a Downing Street spokesperson said the UK prime minister's Brexit deal with the EU ensures control of laws, trade, borders, and money. "Under this new deal the whole of the UK will leave the EU customs union, which means we can strike our own free trade deals around the world, from which every part of the UK will benefit," the spokesperson said.

UK ministers were also quick to dismiss the idea of any kind of an electoral pact between the Tories and Farage's Brexit Party. "We're not interested in doing any pacts with the Brexit Party or anyone else. We're in it to win it," said UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick.

The Brexit Party has been under pressure to decide between fielding a large number of candidates, which may end up benefitting the opposition Labour Party or to concentrate resources on a small number of potentially winnable hard Brexit seats. The snap election in December was pushed through by Johnson to try and win a majority after he failed to win support for his EU withdrawal agreement in the UK Parliament in time for the October 31 deadline, due to his minority Tory government.

Brexit is therefore expected to dominate the agenda on the campaign trail for all the parties – with the Tories offering to get Brexit done, Labour to have sensible talks on the issue with the EU and the Liberal Democrats to stop Brexit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India-Germany global partnership progressing well: President Kovind

Dr. Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany called on the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today November 1, 2019.Welcoming German Chancellor to India, the President said that given In...

UPDATE 4-Lebanese banks re-open, customers encounter curbs on some transfers

Lebanese banks opened on Friday for the first time in two weeks after protests that prompted the prime ministers resignation, with queues building and customers encountering new curbs on transfers abroad and withdrawals from U.S. dollar acc...

Australia v Sri Lanka T20 scoreboard

Melbourne, Nov 1 AFP Scoreboard in the third and final Twenty20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday. Sri LankaK. Mendis c McDermott b Richardson 13 N. Dickwella c McDermott b Starc 0K. Perera c Turner b C...

Auto-driver gives triple talaq to wife, says she looks ugly

An auto-driver here has been booked for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife on grounds she looked ugly with crooked teeth, police said on Thursday. Based on a complaint from the 25-year-old woman, a case under sections 3 and 4 of Mus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019