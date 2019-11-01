International Development News
Narayanasamy's remark unparliamentary, uncivilised: Bedi

Image Credit: Flickr

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Friday said Chief Minister VNarayanasamy's remark on her was 'unparliamentary, uncalled for, uncivilized and uncouth, and unacceptable.' The Chief Minister had on Thursday called Bedi a demon, who was posted in the Union Territory by the Centre because she had allegedly been impeding implementation of welfare schemes decided upon by the territorial cabinet

The former IPS officer aired her outrage against the chief Minister in her WhatsApp message. She said, "Demons do not work for the larger good and demons want everything for themselves and also scare people." She said the word 'demon' used against her is"unparliamentary, uncalled for, uncivilized and uncouth and unacceptable." The Chief Minister had made the remark while addressing a meeting organized by the ruling Congress to observe the 35th death anniversary of former Prime minister Indira Gandhi

