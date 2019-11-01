International Development News
Development News Edition

Patnaik says corruption undermines growth, development

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:46 IST
Patnaik says corruption undermines growth, development

Noting that corruption undermines growth, development and good governance, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday appealed to the people to strengthen the anti-corruption drives of the government. Attending a function observing Vigilance Awareness Week, the chief minister said the State Vigilance Academy set up here to upgrade the knowledge and skill of officials is shaping up well.

"Corruption erodes the foundation of democracy and frustrates the hopes and aspirations of people by denying them the right to live with dignity," Patnaik said. That is why his government has adopted a "zero tolerance" approach to corruption, so that people are able to avail public services in a fair and transparent manner, the chief minister said.

"My government has been taking a number of steps to strengthen the State Vigilance, so that the officials can discharge their mandate more professionally and serve the people in a better way," he said. A new Vigilance Division at Rourkela has also been approved, the chief minister said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Warner steers Australia to series sweep of Sri Lanka

David Warner capped a brilliant return to form on home soil with a third successive half-century to fire Australia to a seven-wicket victory and a 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday.Having had a miserable Ashes in England,...

UPDATE 2-Sterling holds below $1.30, little changed by Brexit Party threat

Sterling held below 1.30 on Friday, little changed by Nigel Farages announcement his Brexit Party would fight the ruling Conservatives for every seat if Britains prime minister does not abandon his Brexit deal.Farage said Boris Johnson had ...

President Ramaphosa joins nation in mourning of Xolani Gwala

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined the nation in mourning and remembrance of respected broadcaster and public speaker Xolani Gwala.The President learned of Gwalas passing while en route to Yokohama, Japan, where he will lead the nations s...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 01

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019