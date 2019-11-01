Patnaik says corruption undermines growth, development

Noting that corruption undermines growth, development and good governance, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday appealed to the people to strengthen the anti-corruption drives of the government. Attending a function observing Vigilance Awareness Week, the chief minister said the State Vigilance Academy set up here to upgrade the knowledge and skill of officials is shaping up well.

"Corruption erodes the foundation of democracy and frustrates the hopes and aspirations of people by denying them the right to live with dignity," Patnaik said. That is why his government has adopted a "zero tolerance" approach to corruption, so that people are able to avail public services in a fair and transparent manner, the chief minister said.

"My government has been taking a number of steps to strengthen the State Vigilance, so that the officials can discharge their mandate more professionally and serve the people in a better way," he said. A new Vigilance Division at Rourkela has also been approved, the chief minister said..

