Brexit Party tells PM Johnson drop Brexit deal or we contest every seat

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson he must drop his Brexit deal or he will put up candidates in every seat in Britain in the upcoming general election. Farage, who as UKIP leader pushed then-Prime Minister David Cameron to call the Brexit referendum and then helped lead the campaign to leave the EU, said on Friday Johnson had until Nov. 14 to agree to his demands.

If the government doesn't agree "then the Brexit Party will be the only party standing in these elections that actually represents Brexit," Farage told reporters in London. "We will contest every seat in England, Scotland, and Wales. Don't doubt that we are ready."

