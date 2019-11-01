International Development News
Development News Edition

Jharkhand polls in five phases between Nov 30-Dec 20; result on Dec 23: EC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:44 IST
Jharkhand polls in five phases between Nov 30-Dec 20; result on Dec 23: EC

Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23, the Election Commission said on Friday. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told reporters that the polls to 81-member assembly will be held on November 30, December 7, 12, 16 and 20.

The assembly polls in the Naxalism-affected state were held in five phases in 2014 as well. The BJP is in power the state, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is making a determined bid to oust the government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

Thirteen constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, 20 in the second phase, 17 in the third, 15 in the fourth phase and 16 constituencies will go to polls in the fifth phase. With the Jharkhand polls coming on the heels of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, its result will be keenly followed as political watchers believe that the opposition has been emboldened by the outcome in the two states where its numbers have been better than expectations.

Though the BJP, which was in power in Maharashtra and Haryana, emerged as the single largest party in both states, its numbers fell short of expectations even though the opposition was written off by the media and most pundits. The saffron party has asserted that it has provided a stable, clean and development-oriented government in Jharkhand, with the opposition claiming that the state's progress has stalled under its rule.

Das is the first state chief minister to have completed the full term of five years in the state, long plagued by fractured mandate and unstable governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish authorities ready for election eve protests -sources

Spanish authorities are preparing for protests by supporters of Catalan independence on the eve of Spains Nov. 10 general election that could turn violent, government and Socialist Party sources told Reuters. The comments from two senior so...

Jharkhand to have five-phase election from Nov 30, results on Dec 23

Jharkhand will go for five-phased election from November 30 to December 20 in the popularity test of BJP-led government led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The counting of votes for the 81-member assembly will take place on December 23.As m...

Ex-Trump aide confirms Ukraine aid was linked to Biden probe

A former top White House official confirmed that military aid to Ukraine was held up by President Donald Trumps demand for the ally to investigate Democrats and Joe Biden but testified that theres nothing illegal, in his view, about the qu...

Rape & death of Kerala sisters: NCSC may ask govt to transfer case to CBI

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes NCSC may ask Kerala to transfer the case of rape and suspicious death of two minor girls to the CBI for a thorough probe, its vice-chairman L Murugan said Friday. Public outcry and protests erupt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019